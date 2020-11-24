I have a neighbor that my myself and mom been friends with and lived next to for over 50 years and now with this virus she will not come over or answer her door. My mom and her have been friends for many many years. So one day she was outside and I went to get the mail. She sees me come down the sidewalk, stops about 20 feet away and starts to tell me the doctor told her since her husband is taking a radiation pill for his cancer not to go anywhere, when the kids come over to wear masks, only take them off to eat and don't go in the house. But when you go to the doctor office you sit in the lobby with people you don't know after you check in, then who knows how long you will wait there. Then they take you back, check your temp and your heart rate, take you to a small room which is no bigger than a small bathroom. Who knows how many other patients sat there in this small room ... but do not let anybody in your house. Just because it's a doctor office that makes it safe? That is how phony the doctors are about this virus. Everything they do is safe but not you. Because they wear masks does not make it safe.
Jim Tsakalos
South Ogden