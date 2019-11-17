The Standard and Layton City would do well to check a few of their statistics. The belligerents in the Great War met in a railcar in the Compeign (France) Forest in the early hours of Nov. 11, 1918 where they agreed upon a cease fire. The armistice was signed between 5 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Marshall Foch, the CiC of the Allied Forces, then sent a radiogram to the commanders of the Allied forces directing them that all hostilities were to cease at 11 a.m., 11 November (“French Hour”) and that their forces were not to advance beyond the line achieved at that time. The Armistice was an order to cease firing only. The actual peace documents were not signed until the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919 with an effective date of Jan. 10, 1920. London became the first capital to commemorate the signing of the Armistice on Nov. 11 and, at 11 a.m., to observe two minutes of silence to honor the dead. The vaunted 11.11.11 stands for the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month. Minutes are no where mentioned hence, Layton has been starting their parade 11 minutes late each year. Sorry.
Marv Drake
West Point