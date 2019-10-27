The signing of the Sexual Violence Protection Act (HB 100) signified a great step forward in the mass issue surrounding sexual violence. Previous laws have protected victims of sexual violence who are cohabitating or in some sort of relationship, this bill provides more rights to a victim who suffers just a single sexual violent offense from another, even if there is no established relationship or if there has been a previous relationship which has ended.
The CDC reports that 1 in 3 women have experienced some sort of sexual violence in their lifetime resulting in short and long term mental health problems. This only covers the cases that are reported to law enforcement. RAINN reports that only 1 out of 4 sexual assaults are reported to the police. Those who do not report these crimes fear retaliation from their perpetrator or believe the police would not do anything to help. These statistics show that although there may be improvements in the laws to protect victims, there is not enough education with the general public to make them aware of the support they could receive.
Education programs and training to those who often are first in contact with victims of sexual violence, such as educators, health care professionals, workplaces, or community centers are needed to ensure the public is aware of the policy change and additional resources that are available to them.
Kim Chapman
North Ogden