Utah small businesses, like mine, are fortunate to have witnessed such a comprehensive state and local government response to help owners weather the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with all of this necessary help, many businesses would not have survived without the support of the private sector.
Small business owners need to be able to continue providing our services to those that count on us, as well as marketing our business to new customers and returning to financial independence as quickly as possible. Tech companies, including Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, launched programs to assist us with the switch to digital tools and platforms, making these necessities a reality and protecting the future of our businesses. A recent report released by the Connected Commerce Council found that nearly a third of small business owners say that without digital tools they would have had to close all or part of their business during the COVID crisis. However, it is nerve-wracking to know that the continuation of these programs is threatened if the attacks on the tech companies continue.
Without the generosity of the private sector, small businesses in Utah would be less prepared for the changing landscape of the business world ahead. Digital tools and platforms are vital to the continued sustainability of small businesses in our state. As such, I hope that our elected officials continue to fight for our interests instead of frivolously attacking those helping them to provide the relief we need.
Tarek Mango
Sandy