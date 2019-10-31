Like many other states, the state of Utah is considering forcing providers of “services” to collect sales tax for them. This would include everything from yoga and music instructors, to medical providers. What they aren’t considering is the fact that the collection of taxes offers no benefits, and only headaches, to the service provider. Service providers will not be paid for their service as tax collectors. While this is true of all self-reported tax collection, sales tax on services in Utah is a previously untapped source.
Utah legislators are not alone in their hunger for increased revenue. This latest tax assault is occurring nationwide, yet Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon manage to fund themselves with no general sales tax on anything.
The benefit of sales tax on merchandise is that it forces non-residents to contribute to state revenue, because they purchase merchandise when they visit. That is seldom the case with services because visitors seldom use local service providers. Taxation of services would cause state residents to pay additional taxes. Utah is known as a business-friendly state. We should not damage our reputation by instituting this tax burden on small service providers.
All tax collection requires record keeping, but collecting sales tax for the state is particularly onerous. The moment it is collected, it is considered the property of the state. It requires quarterly filing with severe penalties for misappropriation of taxes collected.
There will be additional costs to the state for mailing forms, oversight of collection, and prosecution of non-complying providers.
This latest revenue scheme weighs heavily on the backs of the smallest business enterprises. It is yet one more reason for small service providers to operate underground by not reporting their income. As compensation, the state is offering to lower the income tax rate. This, coupled with the motivation for small service providers to avoid collecting sales tax by not reporting their income in the first place, may actually lead to an overall drop in tax revenue from this sector.
I will not be voting in favor of legislators that vote in favor of increased government overreach.
David Gossner
Pleasant View