I served for eight years as Hooper City’s mayor and experienced significant cost increases to the contract amount Hooper paid the Sheriff’s agency. All the while deputy presences in our city decreased.
The price that each of the eight contract cities pays the Sheriff’s agency is based on a long held formula considering population and history of calls which inaccurately represents actual costs. Larger cities have much denser populations and higher crime rates. Less densely populated cities like Hooper have much less crime and demand on the Sheriffs resources. The current formula causes smaller cities to pay significantly more for the same services in bigger cities which in effect makes Hooper and the like pay for sheriff service rendered in those neighboring cities. Because the larger cities have such a high demand on sheriff resources, deputies are consumed by those demands and they cannot provide the service to us cities that require less.
I have spoken several times with Sheriff Arbon and many others in the department about our dilemma and all agree the imbalance exists. Sheriff Arbon did his own comparison of city shared costs and took it a step further rating the severity of the calls in each city. Speaking to his research he declared “Hooper is getting screwed.” His words, not mine.
At my insistence the formula be changed to something that accurately reflects the real cost of the law enforcement to each city, he stated that it is out of his hands because the Commissioners control the funding. Challenging the Commissioners to make changes, the response was “We just fund the Sheriff’s department. It is up to them to determine the way costs are distributed.”
Previously, the spoken of formula was decided by the contract city mayors. I pointed out to the sheriff that it is like letting a group of kids divide a bag of candy. The bigger kids are going to unfairly take more than the little ones. Sheriff Arbon and Chief Deputy Roundy, please be the adults here and adjust the contracts so each city pays for the service they get.
Korry Green
Hooper