While Utah is an amazing state, it’s disappointing how it treats its senior citizens concerning income taxes. In a recent rating of states, Utah was one of the “25 worst states to retire in.” The article mentioned the fact that Utah has an income tax on social security benefits and a relatively higher cost of living. Idaho and Arizona exempt social security benefits from state income taxes, and Wyoming and Nevada don’t have an income tax. Instead, what Utah does for an “age 65 or older retiree” (Utah Code 59-10-1019) is to provide a small tax credit for those “born on or before December 31, 1952.” This statute was intended to help everyone age 65 or over, but the specific date in the definition of “age 65 or older retiree” requires that the Legislature amend that date annually. Given that they have failed to do so, for the 2020 tax year, we’ll have to be at least 67 years old as of December 31, 2019, to be eligible for it, and at least 68 for the 2021 tax year.
I contacted my two state legislators, Representative Joel Ferry and Senator Scott Sandall, to request that they help our senior citizens. After multiple contacts, Representative Ferry responded stating that he agreed that the intent was to apply this tax credit to all those age 65 and older. Senator Sandall responded that he supported “the tax reform passed last December (and it) included a provision to exempt social security income from state tax.” However, that reform was repealed.
My recommendation is that we encourage our Legislature to make Utah a more desirable state by either eliminating the income tax on social security benefits or to apply a more significant tax credit to all those age 65 and over. The Legislature should quit playing a word game with the definition that includes a birth date that needs to be amended every year, and then not enact such an amendment so that they can sneak through an annual tax increase on seniors.
Jeff Hoedt
Tremonton