In 1913 the 16th Constitutional amendment instituted the income tax. In the ’70s the top income rate was 70%. This is similar to the socialist country Sweden's rate, i.e., 51-61% and an additional 25% sales tax.
A couple of decades ago the concept of re-distribution of income was incorporated into the tax code. You are allowed $2000+ (increased by Trump) credit per child as a refundable credit. This phases out at $400,000 income for married filers.
Remember when you looked forward to receiving a tax refund of your own money? With the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Credit you receive a refund of SOMEONE ELSE'S MONEY. This is in part why 49% of citizens pay no taxes.
Covid-19 spending will require massive tax increases. Biden has indicated he will increase the taxes of the middle class. Here's some ideas which have been considered over the years.
- Eliminate or reduce Child Tax Credit, Child Care Credit
- Eliminate all Sch A deductions
- Assess a tax on the total amount of savings, IRAs, 401Ks...i.e. not just the interest received but the PRINCIPLE. If you have $10,000 in bank, they could assess 10% and in 10 years you would have no savings
- Tax all social security, medicare, and veterans benefits
- Tax the entire proceeds of you home sale
We already have many socialist programs. If you want more, it will cost you. How much are you willing to give?
Lana Wall
Ogden