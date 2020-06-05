Dear Editor,
Why are our cities crumbling just at the point they are supposed to be opening?
Our best efforts at home, school, work, and in the public square have produced a couple generations of “youth” who are brash, bored, self-centered, poorly educated, constantly entertained, inexperienced, recently unemployed, and largely disheartened with what little they know about rule of law.
And what is it that they do know about American law? They know that the justice system administers the law racially, not equally, and that police have been given a license to kill with impunity.
Urban protesters don’t trust moralist authority. They don’t believe in the religion of their ancestors. They have been invited by business advertisers, the sports and arts worlds, political parties and the media, to worship celebrities, so that’s what they do.
In 2020, the rising generations are no longer rising. They have seen life cave in on them from all sides, setting off existential insecurities they see no other way of handling than with collective anarchy.
Sincerely,
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross