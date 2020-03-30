I realize that the unknown is scary for most people. I get that the COVID-19 virus is scary as it has many unknowns, but we all need to use common sense.
When I read how troops from the 82nd Airborne Division were treated when they returned from Afghanistan, I was very upset. These troops were herded into buses with no water and denied access to bathrooms for hours and then quarantined in packed barracks. This is not how we treat our soldiers. These are men and women coming home from a war zone and were horribly mistreated. They did not deserve this.
Then I read that 1,600 LDS Missionaries returning home early from their missions were greeted with large crowds of family members and friends at the Salt Lake airport with posters, balloons and hugs. Were they exempt from social distancing? Something isn’t right here.
Although leaders in both situations have addressed the issues and have implemented new changes, neither should have happened in the first place. Please think about your actions in the new world we are currently living. Let’s be smart about it.
Susan Hymas
Riverdale