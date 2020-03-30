As I recall I sent a letter to you about putting an overpass/underpass on 12th Street. It has been 13 years and now the "powers that be" are considering my proposal. There are several items to be considered. Let's consider the facts.
Item:
- Overpass: This I would not recommend... probably cost more money and is inconvenient.
- Underpass: More practical, probably less green stuff.
Areas of Concern:
- Relocate one night club and several other businesses. Les Schwab would probably be found in this classification.
- If the club stays, it would probably have to be entered by the east entrance.
Advantages:
- Stop the backup of 100 cars on each side of the tracks.
- Straight shot for emergency vehicles; no more worries.
Bart Bronson
