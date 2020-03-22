I talked to my daughter in South Korea last night, and she shared how they quickly controlled the epidemic in their country. When a community member is diagnosed, everyone in that community receives a text with the sick person's schedule from time of exposure to time of diagnosis. Citizens voluntarily self-quarantine for the good of the community. Citizens wear masks in case they have been exposed, even if they are not sick; each resident receives 2 a week. Those quarantined at home receive care packages from the government.
She said, "We're all protecting each other from ourselves in case we're in the incubation period."
That's community.
Trixie Marie Hahn
Ogden