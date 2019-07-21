Well South Ogden is at it again, now they want a $12.31 million for a new park. South Ogden raised taxes by 30%, where is all of the money going? South Ogden spends money like it grows on trees (tax payers). Why does South Ogden need two city managers? South Ogden is going to improve the road on 39th Street. I am calling out the city council to come and look on Nordin Ave. and see how many pot holes there are. All of the city streets are bad, spend money fixing them. Where is all of our tax dollars going? We pay a road tax, why are the streets not being fixed? I know that there are haters out there so go ahead and hate, because I don't care.
John Ott
South Ogden