Mayor Caldwell, your silence is deafening. In the last two weeks, systemic racism and police reform have been on the national agenda. We have millions marching to bring attention to the issue, and sadly some of the protests turned into riots. That's how much of an open wound this is to our nation.
In the last two weeks, Walmart made a clear anti-racist statement and committed $100M to create a center for racial equality. NASCAR, the U.S. Navy and Marines banned the display of the confederate flag. The NFL sent the tweet "We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter." WSU President Mortensen publicly examined his active silence on racism, apologized, pledged to do better and said "Black Lives Matter". President Russell M. Nelson, leader of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, condemned the "blatant disregard for human life" while calling anyone who "has prejudice toward another race" to repentance.
Where is your statement, Mike Caldwell? I'd like to hear you denounce systemic racism, sign the national pledge on police force policies, enact the #8cantwait points AND give our officers the 4% step increase to their salaries you promised, yet cut from the budget. We need to keep our good LEOs, and they're leaving because of better pay elsewhere.
Angel Castillo
Ogden