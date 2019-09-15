The shooting of Mr. Mercado occurred two blocks from where I was visiting my mother. My condolences go out to his family, the witnesses and the officers who responded. I am sure it was a traumatic experience for everyone involved. Thank you to Ogden Police for placing a patrolman on that corner on the first day of school to help children cross the street. I hope it made neighbors feel safer.
I have some questions as a citizen who lives in a town near Portland, Oregon where police have extensive training in dealing with these types of situations. When the call was made to summon police Mr. Mercado was described as disoriented. In the video he was walking slowly towards officers, not charging them as had been alleged. He had looked inside cars, but not broken in. Could he have been high on drugs? Did he understand English? Was he mentally ill, perhaps paranoid or schizophrenic? Was he suicidal and wanted "death by police shooting"?
These types of questions might be part of police training in dealing with mentally ill, suicidal, or drunk behaviors that are out of the norm and must be dealt with in specific ways i.e. bean bags, tasers, talking the suspect down, etc. Shooting should not be the first intervention. He had a knife, not a gun. I strongly encourage the police chief and city council to provide specialized training ASAP and maybe we can say there was a positive outcome to this tragedy.
Marianne Eddington
Battle Ground, Washington