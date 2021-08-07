Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is not rare. It is painful and can permanently disfigure the spine. There is no cure, there are expensive treatments that are effective for some. Research is needed to understand the cause and to find cure.
The nonprofit Spondylitis Association of America has further information regarding ankylosing spondylitis including educational materials, research breakthroughs and opportunities to participate in research, and support. (800-777-8189, www.spondylitis.org, info@spondylitis.org)
Lane Jones
Logan