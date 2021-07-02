A Utah Highway Patrol spokesman recently announced on television news that the discharging of firearms on the freeway in the direction of other cars is “a poor choice.” (KUTV news at noon, 6-29-21)
What??!!
Is everything today, no matter how heinous, a simple choice, some not as good as others?
As a child, when I took a position behind trees on a street embankment and shot peas at passing cars out of my peashooter, that was a poor choice.
Shooting bullets at cars while traveling at freeway speeds is a high crime that should be called-out as such and prosecuted with vigor.
People, let’s act as if we still have at least a slim hold on rational consciousness in this state, rather than regularly defaulting to moral admonitions as if we were in Sunday School.
Just exactly when did our law enforcement lose their civic minds? Or better yet, will they ever get them back?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross