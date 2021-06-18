Before teachers can enjoy their summer vacation, there’s always something to wrap up. This year, it was the state mandated human trafficking prevention training.
The training goes into detail about how trauma can lead people into human trafficking situations and that it's important to recognize trauma.
So far everything sounds OK right? Good training right?
The video identified all kinds of trauma that students experience and at #4 and #5 were historical trauma, an institutionalized/systemic trauma and how the impact of a history of slavery and segregation affects students today. How the impacts of systemic and institutional barriers to equality create trauma for students and put them into a vulnerable group.
This all made sense to me. Watch out for vulnerable students, in order to help them be free from victimization.
What’s funny, or more aptly, what’s terrifying, is that the state mandated training, designed to help teachers save the lives of vulnerable students is precisely what the state is trying to ban when it comes to their idea of critical race theory.
Towards the end of this year in my classroom I was prevented from teaching lessons that essentially tell kids not to make fun of other kids because of what’s in their lunchbox, and I couldn’t finish teaching them because somehow critical race theory is indoctrinating Utah students into the horrors of the left-wing agenda of the socialist democratic party.
So essentially, the state mandated training which is highly effective and deemed to save lives by the state, is the exact same thing that the state says we can’t talk to students about because it’s going to indoctrinate them into our radical left-wing agenda.
Critical race theory is basically telling kids “Hey look. There’s some problems in our world and we should try and make them better! One of them is racism. Let’s all not be racist together!”
If this is indoctrination, then I guess that makes me a proselytizer of tolerance and acceptance.
Sam Dixon
Salt Lake City