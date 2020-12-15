During the Christmas holiday, time is normally spent with all of our loved ones celebrating the holiday season. Because of Covid-19, a lot of people are socially distancing and not traveling or visiting family or friends this year. This has created a void in many people's lives, but I am grateful we live at this time where technology can help fill some of that emptiness.
Among this pandemic, it’s no surprise that we are using more online communication, social media, and instant messaging to keep in touch with the people we care about. My family loves watching movies together, so we’re going to keep that tradition alive with an online Christmas movie watch party. Many families cherish cooking together during the holidays and thanks to video chat apps like Google Hangouts or Zoom, that can still happen this year.
While I know online communication does not give us a warm and cuddly feeling and nothing can replace being together, technology is making socialization possible and we can all stay connected with loved ones throughout this holiday season.
Jana Conrad
Holladay