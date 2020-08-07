As Utah nears Election Day, we ask ourselves what it is that we want out of our representatives. Although this is likely different for all of us, we could find common threads.
Honesty, integrity, open mindedness, and the ability to communicate with Constituents.
I can hear it now. “Are you kidding me? This guy wants politicians not to lie?“
OK OK, you might be right about that one, but is it...
Is it OK for a congressman to ignore constituent questions? Is it OK for a congressman to lie to constituents through obfuscation and omission?
Because that is precisely the MO of our current representative Chris Stewart.
I have asked him the exact same military policy question regarding Eddie Gallagher’s trident pin through dozens of emails, and literally hundreds of calls to both his Washington, D.C. office and his Utah office. No answer.
When a constituent asks a legitimate policy question that involves the committees that their congressman sits on, and directly relates to the military experience that Chris Stewart so frequently boasts about, and yet, that question goes unanswered, you are looking at the precise definition of a lie of obfuscation and a lie of omission.
At this point, the only way you could believe it was not a lie of obfuscation and omission is if you are naïve enough to think Stewart does not have a position on Eddie Gallagher. If that is the case, then he’s not doing his job.
BTW Kael Weston answered it the very next day.
Sam Dixon
Salt Lake City