I just wanted to send a letter and express my frustration with bicycle theft in Ogden. I came to Ogden in 2014. Since that time I have had four mountain bikes stolen from me. All were locked with the thickest cable lock I could find. About a week ago I bought a new bike and donated my old one to a co-worker who had no transportation. My co-worker had the bike one week before it was stolen from our place of employment. It was also locked. That makes five bikes total I’ve paid for that have been stolen. That’s more than a bike a year. This was the third bicycle that was stolen from my co-worker at our place of employment. All these bikes that were taken were never further than 3 miles from a police station. I’m curious as to how many people have lost their bikes in the Ogden area. Is any help available?
Chris Polak
Ogden