Most of the time, when you strip away at silver linings, what you find is unconditional love... and it needs to be recognized, especially in these crazy times of anguish, hate and unrest.
We have all witnessed a real catastrophic windstorm. We have all been without power, had limbs, trees and damage to our homes and community. We have watched homes get literally covered with trees, branches and limbs.
In one case, a young hard-working couple, he a schoolteacher and she a stay at home mom with a little miracle baby to take care of. They had worked so hard, saved, and struggled to take this older house and fix it up, and make a beautiful home out of it. It took years but it was beautiful.
Then early Tuesday morning they had eight 60-foot trees fall on their house. It looked like it should have caved in their roof. It looked like a bomb had gone off. They were devastated. Within an hour there were at least 3 cars at any given time stopping to make sure all were safe and offering help as soon as the wind died down. They had food dropped off — by complete strangers. More offers, more food.
When the wind finally died and the power company cleared the downed power line in their front yard, they averaged 20 people every hour for the next 3 days. Mostly strangers who just stopped by with chain saws, trailers, and did I mention food?? One man walked up to the now crying young mother, tears of joy and gratitude, and handed her $200 dollars and said, “go buy all these good people some pizza.”
More volunteer angels. More strangers just showing up. More food. By the 3rd day, all that was left were the stumps. By the way, more unseen angels must have been there. The roof was remarkably damaged in only one small area.
Thank you to the good people of Weber County and each individual city therein. Thank you for “being the silver lining.”
Mark Kendell
Huntsville