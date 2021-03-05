I have been reading the articles in the newspaper about naming a street Bingham Fort Lane. The diversity Commission determined it would be disrespectful to the Indians that lived on the land before the fort was built. When the Pilgrims came all of the United States was Indian land. There are streets with Indian names and there are streets with school names. I'm old and forgetful so I don't remember Martin Luther King Jr. or Cesar Chavez being in Ogden.
Erastus Bingham came across the plains with Brigham Young in 1847. There was a monument to him in Brigham Canyon where he and his sons Thomas and Sanford grazed livestock until Brigham Young asked them to come North to help settle the area in 1850. Also there was a monument to him on the corner of 2nd St. and Wall Ave. where he built Bingham's Fort in 1851. His cabin is in Pioneer Village at Lagoon.
I hope the Indians and the Diversity Commission will forgive us for wanting to honor the Pioneer that built Bingham's Fort. The monument to him should be on Bingham Fort Lane Street.
Sharon Bingham
Clinton