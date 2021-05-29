Really? Some well-meaning folks can't even get an honorary naming of 2nd Street for a good cause...because of the diversity folks & left-wing radicals? There's no reason 2nd Street can't be honorarily named Bingham Fort Lane.
And then if somebody wants to name a different street after the Shoshone, then go for it — present the case for that honorary naming. But we have to stop letting everybody who's offended by the slightest thing get away with the 'cancellation' going on in America today.
Scott Baker
Layton