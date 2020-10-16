Nancy Blair is the most qualified candidate to run for Ogden School Board — District 5. As a current board member, Nancy has earned the Utah School Board Association’s “Master Board Award” each year of her tenure — the highest award recognized by the State of Utah — for her exceptional service and leadership.
Nancy attended Ogden School District (OSD) as a student, as did her husband. All of Nancy’s children attended OSD and several of her grandchildren are currently attending Ogden schools.
Her passion for education was demonstrated in her commitment to teaching in OSD for 29 years. After retiring as a teacher, she continued her service and was elected to the Ogden School Board of Education.
Below is a sample of the impressive collaborative milestones and accomplishments since Nancy Blair joined the Ogden School Board: 1) OSD graduation rates have increased from 68% in 2016 to 81% in 2020. 2) OSD instituted a comprehensive English Language Arts and Mathematics curriculum for K-12. 3) OSD adopted an early warning system to help intervene with students who may be struggling academically, behaviorally, social-emotionally and/or with their attendance. 4) OSD personalized learning for students through investments in technology like 1:1 device implementation and providing hotspots to students who don’t have access to high speed internet. 5) OSD established a student advocacy department and implemented a comprehensive student behavioral system that has decreased in office referrals and days lost to suspension by 20%.
Nancy was supportive of opening new Ogden On-line Elementary & Ogden On-line Secondary Schools to over 1500 students district wide. She supports the district’s Keeping Ogden Healthy plan for dealing with COVID-19, which has successfully worked to keep schools open full time with minimal disruption to the education of Ogden students.
Nancy serves on the board’s Policy and Law Committee charged with reviewing district policies to ensure they are updated and in compliance with current law. She also represents the board on employee group negotiations.
We, and the students of Ogden need Nancy’s leadership to continue to drive positive academic outcomes. Nancy needs you. Support her with your vote!
Jeffrey Heiner
Ogden