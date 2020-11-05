In July of 2019, S.Res.274 was introduced in the U.S. Senate. The resolution addresses the issue of forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience and the persecution of Falun Gong in China
I am encouraging Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney to cosponsor this resolution.
Falun Gong is a Chinese spiritual discipline for mind and body which I began in 1997 for health reasons. Every day I would go to the park for meditation and exercise. I did my best to follow Falun Gong’s principles of “truth, compassion and forbearance”. After a period of practice, my health improved dramatically.
On July 20, 1999 the Chinese Communist Party illegally banned Falun Gong and the world came down upon me. Falun Gong’s popularity and spiritual nature were perceived as a threat by the regime.
I was intimidated by this suppression and began to think about my faith. Was there really something wrong with my belief or was the government mistaken? Since I benefitted from the practice I decided to continue in spite of the crackdown.
In 2001, I was charged with “disturbing public order” for distributing flyers dispelling government propaganda against Falun Gong. I was sentenced to 18 months of reform through labor at Beijing’s female labor camp. I could not appeal my sentence. No one would dare to speak against the regime and no lawyers were willing to represent me.
I was released in June 2002 and I left the country to live with my daughter in Canada. She encouraged me to begin practicing Falun Gong again but I was afraid that if I had to go back to China I would be persecuted again.
Having lived in Canada and now the USA, I understand how righteous governments protect their citizens and their beliefs. I have since rejoined the practice of Falun Gong. I am grateful to be in a country that respects basic rights.
Senate Resolution 274 presents an opportunity to take a stand and support human rights in China. I am hoping Utah’s senators will give their support.
Changzhen Sun
Layton