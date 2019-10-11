Often times we don’t realize that we’re in the midst of “the good old days” until they’re past. We’re here with Weber State football. They’ve never been this good for this long and they need our support to keep it going. Please make an effort to get up to Stewart Stadium this season. With the new improvements the stadium looks great, it feels great, the team is great, and the concession options are very much improved over past seasons. There are home games left — let’s fill the place up. Years down the road we can hopefully look at this as the start of a long run of success in this program, but we all need to be invested to make that happen. Tickets are affordable. This is our university and our football team. Let’s give them the support they deserve. They've earned it.
Dustin Chapman
Ogden