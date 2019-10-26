Dear Ogden citizens,
It’s time to vote for Ogden’s long-term vision. During the past eight years, the city administration has set the tone for economic development to be a secretive process with very little opportunity for real input from residents and a budget planning and spending process with very little accountability. I think it’s time to take back our city and create a safe, affordable place to live with plenty of sustainable-wage jobs. In other words, a vibrant place to live a good life in.
Angel Castillo has mapped out a vision for Ogden that accomplishes many of these items:
Bring back the focus on affordable housing for all citizens.
Stop the ”Wild West“ buying of property and bulldozing houses instead of helping to fix up homes and increase property values.
Improve education by collaborating with nonprofits to increase resources for families who need them.
Create a plan to dedicate more funds to the Marshall White Center’s sports and community programs.
Offer better support to local businesses who make up the fabric of 25th Street and other parts of the city
Fully fund and fill the community police force.
Be fully transparent with what happens to our tax dollars.
These are a few of the reasons why I am supporting Angel Castillo and her vision for Ogden with my vote.
Please join me in making Ogden a city we can live, work, play and grow old in.
Nancy S. Jones
Ogden