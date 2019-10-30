As a strong supporter of Weber County's only Democratic representative Lou Shurtliff, I must disagree with her support for our current mayor who is asking for an additional four years after serving for eight.
We need progressive change, more affordable housing, better planning (can you say Swift clean up costs), paying our police officers a wage where they can live and continue to build relationships within our community, transparency and two way responsive communication with city government.
Angel has promised to address these and many other concerns raised over the past several months from neighborhood outreach campaigns and debates.
Angel may be a relatively recent addition to Ogden (as am I), but she has vision for the future and experience in community building, communication and love for Ogden and all of its residents.
If you believe like I do that Ogden needs a change, please vote for someone who truly cares, Angel Castillo.
David Timmerman
Ogden