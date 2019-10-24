Ogden has been privileged to have Mike Caldwell as its mayor for the past eight years.
First, in the Standard on Sunday, Oct. 6, we read the headline "Northern Utah leads state, most of the nation in jobs growth." The article also mentions unemployment at 2.8% in the Ogden-Clearfield area, which includes Weber, Davis, Morgan, and Box Elder Counties. Economically, Ogden is doing well.
Also, Ogden has become a destination city to enjoy good food, recreation, and entertainment. The city is clean and people are coming from around the county and around the state to enjoy what Ogden offers.
Central Ogden has felt somewhat of a rebirth. Many new homes have been placed among those that are Ogden's traditional bungalows. Many of the older houses have been restored or renovated. There is still much to do to help with low cost housing, but the Mayor works so well with the city council that they will tackle this problem as they have others.
Mayor Caldwell is a lifetime resident of Ogden and knows our city. His opponent has lived here less than two years. He has served Ogden with dignity and integrity. I am supporting Mike Caldwell for mayor of Ogden. I hope you will too!
LaWanna "Lou" Shurtliff
Ogden