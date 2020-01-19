I'm writing in response to Larry Brady's letter of 13 January, 2020 titled "The president orders an assassination".
The President has a duty to protect the citizens of the United States. That is his main priority, period. The killing of the Iranian General that has killed thousands of innocent people including Americans is nothing more than terrorism. General Soleimani was a terrorist that should have been killed many years ago. The people of Iran have suffered enough under the current Iranian Regime.
Personally I don't like the inference of the names you called our president. Our president is doing his best against a myriad of odds including the fake media and a corrupt democrat party. I support our president and pray that he will be able to make the decisions that will keep our country safe from the terrorists such as the murderous General Soleimani. God Bless America and our President Donald Trump. Trump 2020
James Adams
Roy