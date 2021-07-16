It appears that the Biden Administration and the Democrats are intent on assuring that families with children are well taken care of. Child Tax Credit payments of $250-$300 per month per child for no other reason than they have children. And yet — those individuals that have worked and paid into Social Security their entire careers receive a retirement check that keeps them well below the poverty level. And this is the only program that has been paid into by those that receive the checks. It is not a welfare program — it is earned — and based on the give-away programs that the Child Tax Credits are — Social Security Retirement checks should be increased by at least 150%. Example — a person that has paid into SSA their entire career receives a monthly retirement check of about $1200 +/- and then you deduct medicare and taxes it gives a net of less than $1000 per month. Compared to families that get money just for having children from a program they paid nothing into. Every individual on Social Security Retirement should be contacting their legislators to demand equitable payments. If you or someone you know is on Social Security Retirement — you should be concerned and demand Congress correct this problem — and it is a problem. And don't let them tell you that Social Security is going broke — the Child Tax Credit program is not going broke, welfare is not going broke, foreign aid is not going broke. Take action now.
Larry Clark
Syracuse