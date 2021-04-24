Recently, House Bill 60 was signed into law and will go into effect on 5 May 2021. This is when Utah’s Constitutional Carry law (or Permit-Less Carry) becomes effective. This means Utah residents over the age of 21 will be allowed to carry a weapon concealed without a permit. This law was passed, as I understood it, to prevent citizens from unintentionally breaking the law when their open carried weapon accidentally became covered by a jacket, shirt or article of clothing without their knowledge. That’s the good news.
The bad news is, I believe there will be more unintentional breaking of the law as now people believe they can carry concealed regardless of not having a permit. Without the Concealed Carry Permit, all other laws associated with not having a permit remain in place. These include (but are not limited to), a weapon must be statutorily unloaded, you are not permitted to carry in certain locations (i.e. a school zone) and no other state recognizes Utah’s Constitutional Carry law. This means you cannot carry in another state unless they have a law that allows it, you are subject to the laws of that state.
Currently 36 states either have a reciprocity agreement or honor the Utah’s permit and you can carry in those states legally but are subject to that state’s laws. If caught in a state without a permit and they do not allow non-residents to permit-less carry (concealed or otherwise), you might find yourself in the local jail.
A Concealed Carry Permit is still recommended. Classes associated with obtaining a permit cover the Federal laws and laws of the State of Utah providing information regarding what you can and cannot do while carrying concealed. Classes also provide safety information, provide information on states that allow you to carry with a Utah permit and may dispel some of the myths many people have regarding laws associated with carrying a weapon. An additional benefit, if you have a Concealed Carry Permit, background check fees are waived when purchasing a firearm.
Being prepared is good — stay safe.
Jack Curtin
South Ogden