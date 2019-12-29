Once again the Legislature and governing bodies has thrown the senior population under the bus. The tax increase does not address the plight of the older population. The increase in sales tax on food from 1.75% to 4.85% and gas tax increase of 20% (24.5 cents to 29.5 cents.) These taxes are regressive taxes and very harmful to seniors that are on limited incomes.
Utah taxes are exorbitant. My property tax has increased by over 54% since 2009, well above the inflation rate. Utah is one of the few states that does not give a discount to seniors. Nor does Utah provide a discount to Korean War veterans that were not disabled.
Utah taxes all of my civil service retirement income. (I do not get Social Security but Utah taxes most of that on those that do.)
The extra taxes from increased population, increased property valuations and big businesses should be more than adequate to prevent any increases in percentages.
We seniors will remember that the Utah Senate and House, county commissioners and mayors that votes for tax increases at the next election.
Ron Maher
Layton