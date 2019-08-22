Another county fair has come and gone and I would like to express my gratitude for all of the businesses, families, and individuals that support the Junior Livestock Program and Auction. For those that do not have prior knowledge about it, the Junior Livestock program allows youth to raise a steer, lamb, hog, or goat during the summer. During these months, hundreds of youth spend hours feeding, exercising, and training their livestock project for exhibition at the county fair. At the end of the fair these livestock projects are auctioned off and purchased by a community member.
I have shown livestock at the county fair for the past ten years, and every year I am blown away by the support the community gives to the youth involved in the Junior Livestock Program. I am so grateful for all of the 4-H leaders, FFA advisors, and volunteers that make the Junior Livestock Program happen. Each of them dedicate an incredible time for all of the livestock showman and their hard work does not go unnoticed. I am thankful for all of the support the community has given the Junior Livestock Program and Auction and for all of those that dedicate their time. I truly couldn’t have asked to have grown up in a more supportive and loving community!
Thank you for your support,
Cheyenne Breeding
Plain City