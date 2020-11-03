When myself and Linda considered seeking office after 20 years with no partisan politics, we decided, win or lose, to leave the community better just because we ran a campaign. This would not be a typical Political Campaign that leaves messy signs and ill will.
LINDA AND I SEND OUT SOME HUGE THANK YOUS.
1) To all who volunteered helping make our community better through service projects:
a) Memorial Day Towels, Socks and Food drive for the homeless;
b) 4th of July Ogden Nature Center North Clean up;
c) Back to school Pleasant View Wadman Park weed and clean;
d) North Ogden Barker Park Nature Trail clean and prune.
e) Drive through trunk or treat.
2) To the many who have contributed time, energy, and finances...Thanks!
3) To the hundreds who have accepted our signs...They were meant to be fall colors...but they are not really pretty. Thanks!
4) To thousands who Honked, smiled, waved with full hands, a few single fingers and fists...thanks. All citizen involvement is great.
5) Due to Covid19 precautions, in making every effort keep volunteers and citizens safe, we visited few doors. In the past campaign volunteers and I have personally visited almost every District 7 door. This year we reached out with our open Facebook interactions, Monday's, Wednesdays and Thursdays 7 - 8 pm. Thanks to those who logged in before or after.
We have already started to gather campaign signs and hope to have them all picked up by Tuesday Night. If we miss one please call us 385-326-8974 or drop it by our home...the one with the POD storage unit in the driveway directly across the street from the North Ogden Junior High Seminary on 575 East where we are keeping our furniture, etc. while the $130,000 in flood damage is repaired.
Grant Protzman
North Ogden