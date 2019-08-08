We would like to take this opportunity to thank Dave Baggott and the Raptors baseball organization for generously supporting the 3rd Annual JustServe Night at the Ogden Raptors on July 22.
Also many thanks to the Greater Ogden community for donating a record-high 2,556 pounds of canned goods at the gate for the Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah Food Pantry.
And, lastly, thanks to Reverend Monica Hall from Ogden’s Trinity Presbyterian Church for singing the National Anthem at the game.
With gratitude,
The Northern Utah JustServe Team
Ogden