Golden Spike Chapter 27 of the International Footprinters Association, a law enforcement and civilian civic organization, recently chose Lt. Joshua Marigoni of the Weber County Sheriff’s Department as law enforcement officer of the year at a dinner held in his honor. Lt. Marigoni ‘s quick actions on January 8, 2019, in spotting a fire of a home on 4700 West in Weber County saved not only the people in the home but all of their several pets. Without his quick thinking, things could have turned out much differently. We thank him for his service to our community.
Stan Jacobson
Ogden