During this extremely hot weather, we realize how difficult it may be to keep the Ogden Cemetery grounds looking good and want to give a shout out to Johnny C. and his crew. We would like to express our gratitude for the great job they are doing at the cemetery. As watering has been sporadic in some areas, due to the construction and other factors our son’s plot was dry and we asked if watering the area whenever possible could be done. Johnny was very polite and professional and cared about our concern and, personally, along with staff members, made sure our plot was given as much attention as possible. Though greening is a gradual process, the crew has taken personal interest to show respect and reverence for our plot. Throughout the years, the personnel have always done their best to accommodate our questions and concerns. Again, thank you for your good efforts and attitude.
Mike and Kathy Nivens
North Ogden