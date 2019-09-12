We would like to thank Officer Matthew Hassig, Sgt. Cameron Stiver, and Lt. William Farr for taking time to meet with my wife and I as well as a number of neighbors on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
As a neighborhood, we are very concerned about people speeding on one of the main streets that cuts through our neighborhood. They responded by providing a piece of equipment called a “Jammer” that monitors traffic speeds. Traffic was monitored for a week, after which the officers stopped by to meet with us to share the data collected. They took their time in explaining what the data meant and were very thoughtful with ideas of how we might proceed to remedy our situation.
So again, thank you to the officers and to Ogden City Police Department for their assistance in helping make our community safer.
Alex and Madeline McDonald
Ogden