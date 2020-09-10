I would like to extend a big Thank You to the Ogden School District for their notification process. Not only beginning with the COVID crisis and with the power outages this week, they have kept me informed in plenty of time of any changes of which I need to be made aware. By 7 a.m. EVERY morning, I have received at least 2 phone messages and 2 texts telling me what is going on. My grandchildren who attend in another district do not hear anything until 45 minutes after I do. Thank you Ogden School District for being proactive in every occasion. Your diligence in contacting your school families is so appreciated.
Pat Hall
North Ogden