Dear People of Utah,
THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU! When I wrote a letter to you back in February asking you to send items of interest that might help me learn about your state, I had no idea that I would receive 70 pieces of mail from your state!
I was so excited when packages started arriving from different places in Utah! I received books, newspapers, postcards, maps, and many unique items. Below is a picture of my final project. This is just one view of my State Fair Float and many items were attached to the sides and back of the float, as well. I couldn't fit all the good stuff you sent me on my little shoe box!
Since you shared so much information with me about Utah, I wanted to share a little bit of information with you about Virginia. Eight presidents were born in Virginia. That's more than any state! Virginia was also the 10th state to join the USA.
This project could not have been the success that it was without YOU! I am so grateful.
Owen
Virginia