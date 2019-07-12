Recently a choir consisting of 37 boys and 51 girls from St. James School 1st Baptist church in Montgomery, Alabama flew to Utah. Their director Ed Cleveland said they range in age from ninth to 12th grade.
In the first week they were in Utah, they gave nine performances at assisted living facilities, the state capitol (Gov. Herbert missed it). They sang in the Rotunda and it just so happened a group of about 200 from Charlottesville, Alabama was visiting at the capitol and they were thrilled to hear the choir also. They also sang for two rescue missions in Ogden and in Salt Lake City.
Each paid for their own flight and expenses. Faith in Jesus Christ was in their music, it was highly spirited and very spiritual and beautiful. They visited, met, shook hands and gave hugs to those in the crowds. What a great example they are! One that will not soon be forgotten!
There were two full bus loads of love and joy. Thank you Ed Cleveland. Thank you again you wonderful youth, your testimony shows!
Vera Ivie
Ogden