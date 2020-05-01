Regarding ‘An epidemic that’s not COVID-19’ letter
Reference “Letters to the Editor” of April 27, 2020, “An epidemic that’s not COVID-19”. John Reynolds is an accomplished writer. I’ve read his stuff for years. He’s finally reached a tipping point with his clever array of misinformation. Being a good wordsmith, he has assembled a number of myths to seem factual, allowing some to think they might now know the truth. Mr. Reynolds seems obsessed with the idea that we have an administration that finally can combat the many evils created by past authorities and by the conspiratorial left. We are in desperate times. We’ve turned people against one another.
This sort of thing proves that clandestine conspiracies are again on the rise. Fortunately, we still have available to us a system of science and of data-based facts. All we need do is source them out.
I have three recommendations for Mr. Reynolds: (1) Look into your extensive repertoire of words and phrases and come up with some valid uses for — sociopath, psychopath, sadist, misogynist, civility, naiveté, impulsiveness, denial, disturbed, subversive, deep rabbit-hole, dark places. Integrate these into your pieces, but with less confined thinking. (2) Turn off Fox and try PBS, CNN, and NPR, anything else. (3) Read something that factually inclined journalists produce, such as “The American Story” by David Rubenstein. This is a series of interviews with award-wining authors who research their stuff.
Ivan Adams
Perry
Thank you to our local doctors and healthcare workers
I want to publicly thank our local doctors and health care workers for working on the front line of the coronavirus. Their load is heavy both physically and emotionally while caring for so many patients under extraordinary conditions. Not only are they risking their health, but they’re also bearing the burden of potentially infecting their families, and so many of them are self-isolating from their families to decrease the risk of spreading the infection. To say we all owe them a deep debt of gratitude is an understatement.
I hope Congress recognizes doctors for their heroic actions throughout this crisis. Congress took care of first responders after 9/11 and the same recognition for doctors only seems appropriate today. They too have rushed “into the fire” to save others.
During negotiations for the next economic stimulus package, Congress needs to prioritize health care providers. With support from Senator Romney and Senator Lee — and appreciation from Utahans — our doctors will emerge from this crisis prepared to get back to their regular practices and procedures. Let’s hope that day comes sooner than later.
Karen Lozano
Farmington