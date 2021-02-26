Thank you Carol Sanders for responding to the critical letter to the editor submitted by Mr. Neunzert regarding Lynn Blamires’ column. Something that isn’t mentioned often is for those of us who are advanced in age, the off-road vehicles are our only ability to access and experience some of nature’s great offerings. I only wish we could access our national parks in Utah. Mr. Blamires' column is entertaining and very helpful. I hope he does not retire for a long time to come. ATVs may not be the solution for everyone, but for many of us they are. And, it behooves us all to follow the guidelines of safe and respectful riding. As Mr. B says, “Keep the rubber side down.” And I would add, “Take your waste with you when you leave.”
Judith Ipsen
Willard