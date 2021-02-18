Wanted to give a huge shout out to the Genesis Project for the 110% you gave for Night to Shine this year. Every year you do such a fantastic job, but this year you went out of your way, coming to our homes to celebrate. As parents we appreciate so much what you did to make our son feel special. We talked about it all night and into the next day. The sign you left in our yard will be proudly displayed for a long time. So grateful for your caring and interest in this special night for our children with special needs. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Lisa and Andre Trease
North Ogden