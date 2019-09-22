We need A leader who holds themselves to a higher standard. Who leads by example, and I don't mean like a "BAD" Example!
I hope America is paying attention to the examples our "President Trump" is setting for the upcoming future young leaders of America.
The America we build is the America our children must survive. All the money in the world will not save the hell we leave behind for our children, our grandchildren. Mr. President our grandchildren won't be able to just buy clean air if we continue to pollute it. Mr President your grandchildren will not be able to just buy clean air, clean water. Two of the basic ingredients essential to life. What are you thinking?
Wake up America, the greatest truth is that to promoting greed is just ugly! Not the characteristics of a good American,
For 250 years American morals and values has made us the proud to be Americans!
We are not yet a perfect country.
Let's continue to strive to be the healthiest population, most educated, most compassionate, most competitive, most generous, more open to diversity in the world, let's make affordable health care and higher education a human right in America, and the world thereafter, by building a better world for all generations and for centuries to come. Not a country of billionaires who say let's make America great again, but everyday citizens who say let's keep America great!
If you have $4 billion dollars do you really need more?
Jann Ewing
Layton