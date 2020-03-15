Haw, Gov., very funny. Another bad law. You and your nasty cronies on the hill and the Church have done it again. You have ignored the people and the courts again. I see where your law has turned away all the Dragonfly customers including me. Creating the Utah State Cannabis Doctor was a nasty way to eliminate customers. I called your Drug CZAR only to find there were only four in Davis County. One said maybe you can get in line on Friday; the others won’t talk. Haw haw, very funny. I don’t smoke it or swallow it. I place a few leaves on the spot, cover it with a moist cloth and the pain goes away. Opioids are worthless. I have lived with pain for 92 years. I outlived my source but I’ll keep looking.
Eugene Halverson
Syracuse