The election of 2020 was the most carefully monitored presidential election in our country's history, yet our modern Mussolini lost by seven million votes.
Despite this, in a desperate attempt to retain power, he sought to overturn our very democratic system on January 6. Abraham Lincoln must be turning in his grave. The once respectable Republican Party is now merely a cult of Trump.
The enduring mystery is why so many of our fellow Americans have failed to see through this not-so-bright but power-mad tyrant. Our democracy continues to teeter on the edge.
M. Jensen Ogden
North Ogden