The I-15 on-ramp in Roy with this construction is UNSAFE! The modified on ramp as you come from 5600 South in Roy is too narrow and as you move along it, you either hit the cement barricade or your bumper sticks out into the lane you are trying to merge into. It can cause an accident. I have had three close calls in the last month.
There is a lot of traffic on this narrowed down road due to construction. Cars moving in the same direction fail to yield or fail to move over to the next lane so those merging can enter the outside lane. They are also going at least 70 mph, many more than that. The sign says double fines for speeding. Seventy mph is too fast for the conditions. I see no highway patrol guys pulling ignorant drivers over for failing to yield or speeding.
One note: when we were in Seattle recently, the metro freeway around Seattle has a 40 mph speed limit for normal use. The speed limit in the construction zones should be reduced ... perhaps not to 40 but lowered. On many, many constructions in the past it was lowered and enforced.
Since this construction has been going on, there is usually at least one accident either northbound or southbound a day in the Roy to Layton corridor. This causes long backups and congestion on the local roads as motorists try to avoid the slowdown.
Lynn Merrill
Roy